Eastland County Sheriff resigns, says ‘despite rumors, I have not been arrested’

Eastland County Sheriff Chad Roberts resigned from his position during a Texas Rangers investigation into allegations surrounding his previous employment as City Manger/Police Chief in Ranger. (Eastland County)

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland County Sheriff Chad Roberts has resigned from his position due to circumstances surrounding his previous employment in Ranger.

Roberts released a statement about his resignation Thursday morning, saying he is taking full responsibility for an “error of judgement” while he was serving as the City Manger and Chief of Police in Ranger.

He didn’t elaborate on the nature of the error of judgement, but did say “no allegations of wrongdoing have been made against me during my term as your sheriff”.

Roberts also said that, “despite rumors, I have not been arrested or indicted.”

The Eastland County District Attorney’s Office confirms Roberts was subject to a Texas Rangers investigation that began in January but was closed after Roberts agreed to resign.

District Attorney Russ Thomason says a Texas Rangers investigator met with Roberts in regards to allegations surrounding his employment in Ranger.

During the interview, Thomason says Roberts, “admitted that he had made errors in judgement and due to his love from the County and his family, he would voluntarily resign.”

Roberts also agreed to permanently surrender his Texas Peace Officer License.



Thomason says Roberts will not be subject to “any further investigation and prosecution” surrounding these allegations.

Roberts’ resignation is effective Monday, May 24.

He began serving as Eastland County Sheriff in January after winning during the 2020 election cycle.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional details on this breaking news story.