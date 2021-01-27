Eastland man sentenced to 80 years in prison for killing 18-year-old girlfriend

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison for the murder of his 18-year-old girlfriend.

Sean Casey Simington, 22, pleaded guilty to Murder Wednesday and received his 80-year sentence in connection to the death of Carizma Ciana Maynard, 18, who was killed in June 2020.

A police report reveals when officers arrived at Simington’s home on the 800 block of East Virgina Street in Eastland he, “came to the front door and said he was sorry and would comply with everything.”

They then found Maynard deceased in the kitchen from multiple gunshot wounds. Simington’s mother was also present at the scene.

The Texas Rangers assisted with this investigation.

Get more information on Simington’s guilty plea and sentence in the following press release from the 91st Judicial Criminal District Court in Eastland County:

Sean Casey Simington, 22, formerly of Eastland, Texas, pled guilty in the 91st District Court on January 27, 2021 to the first-degree felony murder of 18-year-old, Carizma Ciana Maynard and received a sentence of eighty (80) years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Corrections Division. Importantly, Simington waived all rights to any appeals as part of an agreement that was announced. This case did not meet the elements of Capital Murder under Texas State Law so the range of punishment was confinement for 5-99 years or life and a fine up to $10,000.

While a sentence involving 99 years or Life would certainly have been justified in this case, and likely if the case were to have been tried to a jury, the family did not want the re-traumatization through a trial and multiple appeals spanning over a period of many years. Current Texas parole law dictates that a defendant sentenced to prison in a first-degree felony case, only becomes eligible for parole after having served a full 30 years. Eligibility for parole does not guarantee that parole will be granted.

An Eastland County Grand Jury had indicted Simington for murder due to the June 13, 2020 fatal shooting of Ms. Maynard that occurred in the home of Simington’s mother.

Present in the courtroom during the plea of guilt, were Carizma’s mother, sister and other family members. Carizma’s mother spoke in open court to the Defendant about the impact that this unimaginable and senseless act has had on her and the family.

The family has met with the State’s Criminal District Attorney from the beginning of this tragedy and frequently. They requested that the Criminal District Attorney convey the plea offer to Simington and are totally supportive of the agreement reached in this case.

The family asks that the news media, and also those that are on social media, to be respective of their privacy and to allow the family to continue to recover, stating: “The loving responses, coveted prayers and understandable shock at what happened to our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, and sister should be balanced with our right to family privacy. With these matters in mind, we the family, reiterate that we do not wish to further comment and respectfully ask our friends, the media, and the public to please exercise restraint in your comments, particularly on social media such as Facebook and allow us to now attempt to move on with our lives. The primary reason behind this plea agreement was to avoid the additional trauma of reliving this nightmare at trial, in the presence of the defendant, obtain justice quickly, and because we as a family believe that this plea agreement is in our best interest and

that justice has been served. Please, please honor Carizma and our family by abiding by our heartfelt requests.”

Criminal District Attorney Russ Thomason remarked, “Carizma was a kind, fun-loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend with her whole life ahead of her. She had been enjoying her journey on a lifetime of adventures, including the pursuit of a degree involving wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, before her life was so cruelly cut short by her murderer. Her sense of fun, her sense of adventure, her love of animals, along with her ability to light up any room that she walked into with her generosity of spirit, are memories that her family will cherish forever. Her wonderful family has asked me to convey their deepest appreciation and heartfelt gratitude for the thorough and caring investigation conducted by law enforcement in this case.”

Simington was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Steven R. Herod of the 91st District Court in Eastland. The law enforcement agencies that investigated the crime and gathered evidence that allowed for proof beyond a reasonable doubt were the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Rangers. Attorney John Stickels of Fort Worth represented Simington and Criminal District Attorney Russ Thomason represented the State.