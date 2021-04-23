Eight ‘sexual predators’ arrested during task force operation in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-day task force to combat child sex crimes in Sweetwater led to the arrest of eight suspects.

Police say the following ‘sexual predators’ were all identified, located, and arrested after “attempting to prey on children within the community:”

Anthony Ray Castor, 45, of Sweetwater

Jose Robert Hernandez, 30, of Sweetwater

Daniel Ochoa, 20, of Killeen

Thomas William Harviel, 35, of Sweetwater

Brian Curtis Burton, 36, of Abilene

Joefry Ybanez Berdon, 35, of Sweetwater

Israel Rivas Jr, 29, of Rotan

Jose Luis Mireles, 32, of Sweetwater

All eight suspects are charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor.

The task force was a multi-agency operation that took place from April 21-22 in Sweetwater.

Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, US Marshalls, 32nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Nolan County Sherriff’s Office, and Abilene Police Department all assisted in the operation and subsequent arrests.