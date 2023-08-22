Lawrence Wright has been sentenced to probation for child pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee at an Abilene adult video store has been sentenced to probation for child pornography.

Lawrence Wright received his 5 year probation sentence after pleading guilty to Possession of Lewd Material last week.

Wright was arrested on a charge for Possession of Child Pornography in August of 2022 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) gave Abilene police a tip a phone number linked to Wright and an IP address linked to his work at an Abilene adult video store were involved in uploading child pornography online.

During a subsequent interview, court documents state Wright said that he, “struggled with looking at child pornography” and that he “does not want to admit to it because it is wrong.”

He later said he did upload the child pornography involved in the NCMEC investigation.

No further information is available at this time.