Mario Alcantar has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography charges.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee of an Abilene martial arts business has been arrested on child pornography charges, and police are warning the public he had regular contact with children.

Mario Alcantar was arrested Tuesday for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote in connection to the allegations.

In a press release, police say, “at the time of his arrest, Alcantar was employed at a south martial arts Abilene business, and through his employment, he came into contact with multiple children due to the nature of the business.”

The release did not disclose which martial arts business employed Alcantar.

Anyone who believes they have information on this arrest or other crimes Alcantar may have committed is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good tips could lead to a cash reward!

Alcantar was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.