From Left to Right: David Coy, Jaelind Fountaine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An endangered child was recovered during a human trafficking investigation at an Abilene motel.

Members of the Abilene Police Department Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team helped retrieve the child Sunday after receiving information from the U.S. Marshals Service that this child was the victim of human trafficking and was at a north Abilene motel.

The child was successfully rescued from the motel and suspect David Coy, 44, was arrested for Prostitution.

Suspect Jaelind Fountaine, who was wanted out of Lubbock in connection to trafficking the child, was contacted in a traffic stop on Interstate 20 soon after the child was rescued.

Fountaine has been charged with Human Trafficking and a second suspect who was with him during the traffic stop, Sarah Gonzalez, was charged with Harboring an Runaway.

Both Gonzales and Fountaine have been booked into the Eastland County Jail.

No further information has been released.