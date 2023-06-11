COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An escaped inmate last seen in Plainview, Texas, was found and captured in Coleman.

Courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

22-year-old Trent Thompson was last seen around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Formby Unit before his disappearance. He was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery in Taylor County and Coleman County, as well as an aggravated assault on a public servant.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page, Thompson was located around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, June 11, in Coleman. He will now face felony escape charges.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice would like to thank local law enforcement and the Office of Inspector General for aid in his arrest.