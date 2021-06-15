‘Everyone invited to attend’ vigil at site of Hailey Dunn’s childhood home

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vigil will take place Tuesday night to mark a monumental arrest in the murder of Hailey Dunn – a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Colorado City more than a decade ago.

Everyone is invited to attend the vigil, which is being hosted by Hailey’s father at the site of her childhood home, located at 1804 Chestnut Street, Colorado City, Texas. The event is set begin at 7:30 p.m. June 15.

Tuesday night, Shawn Adkins – the former live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie Dunn – was arrested in Big Spring on a Murder charge issued in connection to Hailey’s death.

Hailey’s remains were found at Lake JB Thomas in 2013, and Texas Rangers soon identified Adkins as a person of interest but there wasn’t enough evidence to make an arrest until now.

Click here for a recap of the Hailey Dunn murder investigation and additional information on Adkins’ arrest.