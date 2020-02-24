Family of lone survivor in San Saba triple homicide seeking funds

SAN SABA, Texas (KCEN) – The family of the lone survivor of Friday’s early morning San Saba stabbing attack, 18-year-old Daniela Valencia, are raising money on Facebook to help pay for the unexpected expenses.

They say she is at the Hendrick Health System in Abilene and is expected to make a full recovery.

Daniela’s sister-in-law tells FOX 44, she will be there for two or three more days, as doctors want to continue to monitor her.

They say Daniela is so happy and overwhelmed with all of the love and support everyone has given her.

Click HERE to donate on Facebook.

Daniela is the lone survivor of a stabbing attack that occurred on South Buffton Avenue around 4:30am.

Authorities say a 22 year old stabbed her, a 13 year old girl, a 44 year old woman, and a 62 year old man.

The adults have been identified by family as Elizabeth and Ronnie Crim.

