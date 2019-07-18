Father and son duo accused of trafficking meth through Abilene, surrounding areas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A father and son accused of trafficking methamphetamine in Abilene and the surrounding areas have been arrested.

Rick Herrera, 26, and his father Benito Herrera, 51, were both taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at their home on the 1100 block of Cabernet Drive Wednesday.

26 ounces of methamphetamine, an AR 15 firearm, a handgun, a large amount of US currency, and the vehicle the men allegedly used to transport the methamphetamine was all seized from the home, according to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 17, 2019 Agents of the Taylor county Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit had been conducting a narcotics… Posted by Taylor County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 18, 2019

The press release reveals, “agents of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit had been conducting a narcotics trafficking investigation for last few months where pounds of methamphetamine a week were being distributed in Abilene and the surrounding towns.”

The Herreras remain held in the Taylor County Jail without bond while they await arraignment on Federal charges for the methamphetamine trafficking.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.