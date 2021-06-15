Father of Hailey Dunn, prosecutors hope for ‘true justice’ and ‘integrity’ in court

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The father of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn and prosecutors have little to say as they wait for her accused killer to have his day in court.

Clint Dunn released a brief statement the day after Shawn Adkins was arrested for his daughter’s murder, saying “right now, there are no words to define how I feel. We will let the trial speak the truth. Thank you to everyone who searched for Hailey, and to those who fought tirelessly for an arrest. Hopefully, true justice will come in the courtroom”.

32nd Judicial District Attorney Richard Thompson is also being cautious while Adkins’ trial is pending, confirming he has been charged for the murder of Hailey Dunn but declining to disclose anything else.



“Our office has not and will not be releasing any details of this case. Information will be released by public record and court proceedings, in due process,” Thompson explains in his first public statement after Adkins’ arrest, which can be read in its entirety below: