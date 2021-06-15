Father of Hailey Dunn, prosecutors hope for ‘true justice’ and ‘integrity’ in court

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The father of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn and prosecutors have little to say as they wait for her accused killer to have his day in court.
Clint Dunn released a brief statement the day after Shawn Adkins was arrested for his daughter’s murder, saying “right now, there are no words to define how I feel. We will let the trial speak the truth. Thank you to everyone who searched for Hailey, and to those who fought tirelessly for an arrest. Hopefully, true justice will come in the courtroom”.
32nd Judicial District Attorney Richard Thompson is also being cautious while Adkins’ trial is pending, confirming he has been charged for the murder of Hailey Dunn but declining to disclose anything else.
“Our office has not and will not be releasing any details of this case. Information will be released by public record and court proceedings, in due process,” Thompson explains in his first public statement after Adkins’ arrest, which can be read in its entirety below:
The 32nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office would like to confirm that Shawn Adkins has been arrested in connection to the murder of Hailey Dunn.
Our office has not and will not be releasing any details of this case. Information will be released by public record and court proceedings, in due process.
This has been a multi-county and multi-agency effort and is still under investigation.
Any statements made that have not been provided by the 32nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, have not been made by our direction.
Our office believes the integrity of this case should be preserved until a time that it can be properly presented in a court of law.