FBI offering $5 million for info of American citizen on Most Wanted Terrorist list

(KETK) – The FBI is offering a $5 million reward for information that leads to the arrest of an American citizen on the agency’s Most Wanted Terrorist list.
37-year-old Jehad Serwan Mostafa is accused of providing support to al-Shabaab, a terrorist organization that is trying to overthrow the Somali government.
“We believe this defendant, Jehad Serwan Mostafa is the highest ranking United State citizen fighting overseas with a terrorist organization.In this case al-Shabaab.ROBERT BREWER, US ATTORNEY
Mostafa is a former resident of San Diego, but he is believed to be currently living in Somalia. He has been linked to multiple attacks involving improvised explosive devices in the troubled African nation.
