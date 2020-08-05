Final suspect gets probation in shooting of Abilene teen who was driving

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The final suspect in the shooting of an Abilene teen who was driving has been sentenced to probation for the crime.

Michael Giddings, 19, received his 10-year deferred adjudication sentence after pleading guilty to Aggravated Assault Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and spend 90 days in county jail.

The shooting occurred while the victim was driving southbound on Highway 83/84, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Three other suspects, Eli Robles, Owen Heath, and an underage female, were also charged in connection to the crime.

Robles and Heath both pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault earlier this month. Robles was sentenced to 20 years in prison and Heath was sentenced to 15.

