ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters were able to save an Abilene mobile home from a fire Friday night.

The Abilene Fire Department says an occupant inside the mobile home on the 5800 block of Atlantic Drive discovered the fire and was able to escape and call 9-1-1 around 6:45 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found wood on the front porch was heavily engulfed in flames and the fire had begun to burn through the front door.

However, firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and keep the home safe. The fire did cause an estimated $5,000 worth of damage, mostly from interior heat and smoke damage.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. No further information was released.