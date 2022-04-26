FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Fisher County Commissioner has been accused of tampering with a government record and stealing property worth more than $30,000.

Preston Martin was arrested in Fisher County Monday after being indicted on two outstanding charges – Tampering with a Government Record Defraud/Harm and Theft of Property more than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

Court documents related to the Tampering charge state that in August 2021, Martin did “knowingly make a false entry in a government record, namely official time sheets, and the false entry failed to reflect compensation time used by the defendant.”

Martin is also accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of gravel from a named victim, according to court documents filed in the Theft case.

Fisher County records show Martin has been County Commissioner for Precinct 3 since January 2009. He was most recently re-elected in 2021, and his current term is set to run out in 2025.

Martin was released from the Fisher County Jail after posting bonds totaling $30,000.

