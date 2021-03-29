Five Abilene Police Department K9 officers earn regional awards

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Police Department K9 officers earned several awards at the United States Police Canine Association Region 25 certifications earlier this month held in Vernon TX. Among the awards for APD K9 teams were:

K9 Karma with his handler – First Place Patrol Dog

K9 Tipp and Officer Davis – Third Place Patrol Dog

K9 Tica and Officer New – First Place Tracking Dog

K9 Barco and Officer Cox – Second Place Tracking Dog

K9 Ringo and Officer Langham – Third Place Tracking Dog

All the teams are certified nationally in patrol, tracking, and two national narcotics certifications. There were 27 K9 teams from 16 different agencies who participated in the event.