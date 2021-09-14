Florida mom reunited with daughter who was abducted in 2007

CLERMONT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother has been reunited with her daughter who was abducted almost 14 years ago.

The Clermont Police Department said on Sept. 2 they received a phone call from Angelica Vences-Salgado reporting she had received a message on social media from a woman claiming to be her daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, who was abducted in 2007 when she was only 6 years old.

The girl was allegedly abducted by her father, Pablo Hernandez. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Pablo on Dec. 27, 2007.

Vences-Salgado told police she received a Facebook message from someone claiming to be her daughter. The person said she was in Mexico and asked Vences-Salgado to meet her at the Point of Entry located at the border in Texas on Sept. 10.

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated and, based on documentation provided, determined that the woman was, in fact, Vences-Salgado’s missing child.

“[Officials] determined that the female was indeed Jacqueline Hernandez who was abducted from her mother in 2007. At approximately 4:55pm, Jacqueline, now 19 years old was successfully reunited with her mother,” a news release said.

“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively together and maintain open lines of communication. In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years,” Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway said.

“A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together,” said HSI Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Pezzutti. “This is a great example of how strong partnerships in law-enforcement can work to solve problems no matter the complexity or distance.”

Police have not released the details surrounding what happened to Jacqueline Hernandez after her abduction.