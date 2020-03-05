Florida murder suspect criminal history includes child abuse, attack on neighbor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The suspect in a double homicide has a criminal history from Washington County and Panama City.

Jason Kenneth Jones, 41, of Fountain was convicted of aggravated assault and willful child abuse in August of 2016. Although the details of those Washington County charges are not available Jones was sentenced to five years of probation in the case.

Then in October of 2018, Jones was accused of violating his probation when he got into a fight with his neighbor in Panama City, court records show.

Jones was confronted by his neighbor after he allegedly made an offensive statement to the man’s wife. The two men got into a fight and Jones reportedly bit his neighbor in the chest and tried to gouge out his eyes.

The neighbor held Jones in a headlock until he became unconscious and then called law enforcement.

