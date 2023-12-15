MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Forensic testing has led to a conviction in a Mills County rape case that happened more than 18 years ago.

Jessie Rodriguez, of Zephyr, pleaded guilty to Attempted Aggravated Sexual Assault of an Adult Wednesday and received a 20-year prison sentence in connection to the 2005 crime.

A press release states Rodriguez is accused of breaking into the home of a victim and trying to sexually assault her, but during the attempt, he was injured with a knife and fled the scene.

Investigators were able to recover forensic evidence, including his blood, from the victim’s home.

It was this evidence that prompted investigators to re-open the case in 2022. New forensic testing allowed them to identify Rodriguez as a suspect.

Rodriguez was apprehended soon after and confessed to the crime, according to the press release.

He is currently being held in the Mills County Jail.