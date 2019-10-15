Former Abilene church-worker arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Abilene church worker has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Jeffrey Berry was arrested for Indecency with a Child Thursday. His warrant was issued out of Taylor County but he was apprehended at his current location in Tennessee.

Court documents reveal Berry is accused of sexually abusing a child in March 1996.

During this time, Berry was actively employed in the worship music department at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.

It’s unknown if Berry met the child victim at the church or another location.

Pioneer Baptist released the following statement in light of Berry’s recent arrest:

Our employment records reflect that Jeff Berry was employed as a music intern at Pioneer Drive for nine months in 1985-86 and was re-hired for a similar position on September 1, 1995. He continued in this position until May, 1996. Pioneer Drive is committed to the safety of our children and does not take these matters lightly. Our hearts go out to any and all who have ever been abused in this way and to their families as well. We pray for God to bring healing and peace to their minds and souls. We fully intend to cooperate with any local authority and encourage others who have information regarding this circumstance to do so as well.

