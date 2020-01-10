Former Abilene church worker on run for child sex crimes to be featured on Investigation Discovery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Abilene church daycare worker on the run for child sex crimes is going to be featured on Investigation Discovery.

The season two premiere of In Pursuit With John Walsh will feature a segment on Jeffrey Forrest, who never showed up for court in 2017 to face trial on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

Forrest is accused of sexually abusing multiple children in Abilene in the 1990s.

During this time, he was employed at several different churches, including Pioneer Baptist Drive.

Forrest’s feature episode is set to air on Investigation Discovery Wednesday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. Central Time.

Latest Posts: