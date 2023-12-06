ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Abilene police officer has been sentenced to jail time and probation for giving pieces of a THC edible to a minor babysitter.

Adam Becker received 90 days in jail and 10 years of probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to a Delivery of THC to a Minor charge in September. He must also pay a $5,000 fine and an unknown amount of restitution to the victim.

Becker is accused of giving two pieces of THC chocolate to his child’s minor babysitter while he was not on duty.

This minor babysitter told detectives she felt pressured to eat the chocolate but did keep one of the pieces, which was tested in a DPS lab and found to contain THC.

Police say Becker later confessed to the allegations.

Becker resigned from his position with the Abilene Police Department upon his initial arrest in April.

No further information has been released.