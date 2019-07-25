Former ACU student indicted on child pornography charges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former ACU student has been indicted on child pornography charges.

Jonathan Linares, 22, was indicted for Distribution of Child Pornography Thursday in connection to an investigation that began in December.

Police say they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a suspect was distributing child pornography in Abilene as well as Nashville, TN beginning in July 2018.

The ACU Police Department assisted Abilene authorities in identifying the suspect as Linares, who was allegedly using the social media app Tumblr to distribute child pornography.

Linares reportedly moved back to Nashville at the conclusion of the Fall semester with no intentions of returning to ACU.