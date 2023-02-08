Former Police Chief Coy Sanchez is accused of Theft of Property.

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former Anson Police Chief has been arrested amid a Texas Rangers investigation.

Sheriff Danny Jimenez confirmed Coy Sanchez turned himself into the Jones County Jail Tuesday night on two warrants for Theft of Property – one felony warrant for theft more than $750 but less than $2,500 and one misdemeanor warrant for theft more than $100 but less than $750.

These charges are related to Jimenez’s tenure as Police Chief, according to Sheriff Jimenez, but he didn’t want to elaborate on the nature of the allegations.

Texas Rangers were the arresting agency and have been conducting an investigation into Sanchez.

Sanchez was sworn in as Chief of Police in July 2020. He was then named Anson’s ‘Man of the Year’ in April 2021, before ending his career with a resignation for unspecified reasons in October 2022.

KTAB and KRBC will follow this investigation and provide more information as it’s released.

Check with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.