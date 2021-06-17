Former Emmy-nominated KTAB reporter reflects on her interview with Shawn Adkins

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- One of the reporters who broke the Hailey Dunn Case – KTAB’s very own Priscilla Luong – made national headlines as she updated the world on what was happening, being featured on Nancy Grace and CNN for weeks, and even getting nominated for an Emmy for her coverage.

After hearing the news about Shawn Adkins’ arrest, Luong reflects on her time interviewing him.

“I knocked on the door of Billie Dunn’s house – that’s Hailey’s mom,” said Luong.

Luong was one of only two reporters at the time who got to talk to Shawn.

“Shawn seemed quite insistent about talking to me,” said Luong.

Luong went to interview Billie Dunn.

“Like he definitely had something to say,” said Luong.

And left with more than just an interview.

“It seemed like he had a script memorized, but he was expressionless during the interviews, and I thought that was a bit strange,” said Luong.

An intuition telling her that something wasn’t right.

“I mean when you’re a journalist, you never want to assume anything, but that was something that stood out to me, and I did keep close watch on him just knowing the details of the case,” said Luong.

10 years after breaking the news to the world, Luong says she has mixed feelings about Adkins’ arrest.

“I’m glad that the Dunn family is closer to finding out what really happened to Hailey but another part of me. . . I guess you could say my heart sinks, I think about how old Hailey was when she went missing, and I think about how old all of you are and how old I was when I covered the case,” said Luong.

Now Luong hopes for justice for the Dunn family.

“Just asking him the regular questions, I noticed, and I took notes during the case, that he was the last person to ever see Hailey alive,” said Luong.

Luong was scheduled to interview Adkins a third time, after he took a polygraph test, but after he failed the test, he cancelled the interview.