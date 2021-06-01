Former officer cleared on assault charge

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) – In March of 2019, a long-time Burkburnett detective was charged with assaulting a high school student during an alumni soccer game back in December of 2018.

The charges stemmed from a collision between Detective Zac Leonard and a student during the game. As a result of the case, Leonard was suspended then terminated by the department.

KFDX has received official court documents showing that all charges against the former detective were dropped and the case was dismissed in October of last year.

Leonard has since filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the department. That case is pending.