Former Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department Chief accused of stealing $30,000 to $150,000

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former chief of the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

Gary Lee Armstrong was arrested earlier this week for Theft of Property by a Public Servant in connection to an investigation that began in 2018. He was indicted on the same charge last month.

Court documents reveal Armstrong is accused of stealing between $30,000 to $150,000 while serving as chief.

The City of Sweetwater, where Armstrong was employed as System Operations Manager, confirmed he was let go last week after 31 years of service.

