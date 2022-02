SARCOXIE, Mo. — A former Sarcoxie teacher charged for sexual relations with a student is now having her charges dropped after she and the student married.

Baylee Turner, who began teaching English at Sarcoxie in 2019, was charged that same year with having sexual relations with one of her male students.

However, now that Turner and the student have married, that former student can not be asked to testify against her.

This is a developing story.