Forrest ex-wife takes stand, says she kept his child sex crime confession secret for two years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jeffrey Forrest’s ex-wife Jennifer took the stand Thursday during Day 3 of his child sex crime trial, saying Forrest confessed to her about having sexual contact with a young Abilene boy in the 90s.

She was told in 2011 and didn’t go to police for two years.

Jennifer seemed to feel guilty as she re-told the story on the stand, saying she knew she would have to live with her decision.

Jennifer gave information to law enforcement in 2014, at the time she and Forrest were going through a divorce and custody battle.

She says her confession had nothing to do with the divorce, but instead – she couldn’t keep the lie any longer.

More details were revealed about the two’s relationship in 2016, the same time Forrest was on the run.

Jennifer did not know his whereabouts at the time but was receiving emails from someone she believed to be Forrest.

The emails threatening her to “change her story” and tell police and media that Jeffrey was being falsely portrayed as a monster.

The emails also detailed that if Jennifer did not comply, Forrest would kidnap her children.

Additional witnesses are expected to take the stand later this afternoon.

Jeffrey Forrest is on trial charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child.

