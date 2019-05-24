Crime

Four accused predators arrested during child sex crime sting in Abilene

Posted: May 23, 2019 07:06 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 07:10 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Four accused predators were arrested during a child sex crime sting operation in Abilene Thursday.

The Abilene Police Department began their investigation in April, which eventually netted arrests from all around the Big Country, with more pending. 

 A press release states, "agents began an undercover operation, targeting individuals using public web pages and internet sites targeting minors."

The four individuals were arrested on the following charges: 

  • Chris William Cox, 50, of Abilene - Second Degree Felony Sexual Performance of a Child, Third Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Russell Alan Baize, 63, of Stamford -  Third Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor, Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution
  • Hayden Scott Byers, 21, of Merkel - Second Degree Felony Sexual Performance by a Child
  • Stephen Jeffrey Lee Darneal, 22, of Brownwood - Second Degree Felony, Sexual Performance by a​​​​​​​ Child. 

The Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted in taking these men into custody.

Electronic devices and a vehicle were seized and booked into evidence. 

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues. 

 

 

