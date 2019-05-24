Four accused predators arrested during child sex crime sting in Abilene

Four accused predators were arrested during a child sex crime sting operation in Abilene Thursday.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Four accused predators were arrested during a child sex crime sting operation in Abilene Thursday.

The Abilene Police Department began their investigation in April, which eventually netted arrests from all around the Big Country, with more pending.

A press release states, "agents began an undercover operation, targeting individuals using public web pages and internet sites targeting minors."

The four individuals were arrested on the following charges:

Chris William Cox, 50, of Abilene - Second Degree Felony Sexual Performance of a Child, Third Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor

- Second Degree Felony Sexual Performance of a Child, Third Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor Russell Alan Baize, 63, of Stamford - Third Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor, Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution

- Third Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor, Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution Hayden Scott Byers, 21, of Merkel - Second Degree Felony Sexual Performance by a Child

- Second Degree Felony Sexual Performance by a Child Stephen Jeffrey Lee Darneal , 22, of Brownwood - Second Degree Felony, Sexual Performance by a​​​​​​​ Child.

The Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted in taking these men into custody.

Electronic devices and a vehicle were seized and booked into evidence.

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.