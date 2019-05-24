Four accused predators arrested during child sex crime sting in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Four accused predators were arrested during a child sex crime sting operation in Abilene Thursday.
The Abilene Police Department began their investigation in April, which eventually netted arrests from all around the Big Country, with more pending.
A press release states, "agents began an undercover operation, targeting individuals using public web pages and internet sites targeting minors."
The four individuals were arrested on the following charges:
- Chris William Cox, 50, of Abilene - Second Degree Felony Sexual Performance of a Child, Third Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Russell Alan Baize, 63, of Stamford - Third Degree Felony Online Solicitation of a Minor, Class B Misdemeanor Prostitution
- Hayden Scott Byers, 21, of Merkel - Second Degree Felony Sexual Performance by a Child
- Stephen Jeffrey Lee Darneal, 22, of Brownwood - Second Degree Felony, Sexual Performance by a Child.
The Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigations assisted in taking these men into custody.
Electronic devices and a vehicle were seized and booked into evidence.
Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
More Stories
-
A mom and her two children were narrowly missed by several…
-
At 17, Lisa Noland was fighting for her life. A killer on a rampage…
-
Three Abilene juveniles have been arrested for a string of criminal…