ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four suspects accused of robbing a victim then leading Abilene police on a chase have been arrested.

Broderick Livingston, Devion Williams, Veenus Gomez, and Antonio Mendoza are all facing a Robbery charge in connection to the incident, which happened October 10. Livingston is facing and Evading Arrest with Vehicle charge as well.

Court documents state the victim was riding in a vehicle with the suspects when they srated demanding money from him.

The victim says Williams then punched him and pulled him over the seat while Gomez grabbed his wallet and bank cards. Mendoza was also holding his legs so he could not defend himself, according to the documents.

After the assault, the vicitm was able to get out at a gas station, but his bank cards were stolen, as well as his cell phone, which fell out into the vehicle during the altercation.

Police were then able to trace the victim’s cell phone to the car when he used his sister’s phone to call 9-1-1.

The documents state that Livingston, who was driving, refused to pull over for police when they tried to initiate a traffic stop and led them on a short pursuit to a house on Graham Street.

He did have the victim’s cell phone in his pocket, and the documents state he admitted to trying to evade arrest.

Livingston was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $45,000 and the other three suspects remain held in jail on a $30,000 bond each. No further information has been released.