Fourteen charged for meth, marijuana trafficking ring in Brownwood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fourteen people have been charged in connection to a methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking ring in Brownwood.

The arrests were made by members of Brown County Law Enforcement agencies as part of an investigation started by the Brownwood Police Department’s Narotics Division in January 2018.

Read more about the investigation and subsequent arrests in the following press release from the Brownwood Police Department:

In January of 2018, information was received regarding the distribution of methamphetamine in Brown County prompting an investigation by the Narcotics Division of the Brownwood Police Department.

As the investigation progressed, several suspects were identified as working together as a drug trafficking organization within Brown and surrounding counties. It was learned that this organization was consistently traveling to larger, metropolitan, communities and returning to the Brown County area where they were distributing large quantities of Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

In furtherance of that investigation, on Friday, June 5, 2020, members of the Brownwood/Brown County SWAT team executed narcotic evidentiary search warrants at 2605 1st St and 2510 ½ Waco St in Brownwood along with 3800 Lewis Ranch Road in Brown County.

Simultaneously, arrest warrants were served on members of the drug trafficking organization by a task force of officers. Agencies who assisted the Brownwood Police Department in serving the warrants were the Brown County Sheriff’s Office (Patrol and Jail Division), Early Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens, Brown County Constables Precinct 1 (Robert Mullins) and Precinct 3 (Roy Parrack), 35th District Attorney’s Office, 220th District Attorney’s Office, Brown County Adult Probation, City of Brownwood Marshal’s Office, and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Those arrested during this morning’s operation were, 35yr old Jeremy Wayne Peel, 39yr old Monty Lee Lewis, 37yr old Michael Wayne Caraway, 30yr old Jolene Nichole Campos, 49yr old Monica Kay Hernandez, 36yr old Forrest Eaton, 51yr old Amy Beth Bailey, 38yr old Kristi Janyce Shumaker, 34yr old Matthew Ryan Robertson and 33yr old Charles Kyle Nelson all of Brownwood.

Arrest warrants were also served to subjects who were already incarcerated in the Brown County Jail on unrelated charges. These suspects are identified as 48yr old William Ray Carroll, 42yr old Sean Ray Brown, 55yr old Reid Darwin Phelps and 33yr old Payden Blaine Blackburn.

While executing these warrants, officers recovered approximately 5 pounds of suspected THC concentrate, over 1 ½ pounds of suspected marijuana and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, items suspected of being proceeds of the sale of illegal narcotics were seized. These items included over $2000 in US currency and seven vehicles.

This investigation was extensive and thorough and could not have been accomplished without the assistance of our fellow criminal justice agencies. Brown County law enforcement will always partner with one another to combat this disease and will aggressively pursue criminals who prey on the citizens of Brown County.

Brown County residents are reminded and encouraged to report suspicious activity related to the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. Residents who wish to remain anonymous can call the Heart of Texas Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers pays rewards to citizens and tipsters for confidential criminal information regarding crimes in Brown and surrounding counties