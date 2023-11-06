ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth suspect has been arrested after 12-year-old was injured during a shooting in north Abilene last week.

Jose Angel Morales, Jr. was take into custody Friday on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection to the shooting, which took place on the 1600 block of Graham Street around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Two additional suspects, Elmer Rodriguez and Nichols Baker, were also arrested during the investigation. Rodriguez has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon as well, and Baker has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

A fourth suspect was also arrested but will remain unnamed because they are a juvenile.

The 12-year-old victim was care-flighted to the Metroplex after the shooting due to the severity of her injuries. Police say that as of Monday morning, the juvenile is still alive but her current condition was not disclosed.

Rodriguez remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

Baker remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $165,000.

Morales remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $225,000.