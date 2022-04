SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Jeremy Perez is wanted in Nolan County on one count of Assault of a Pregnant Person.

Police say he is known to have violent tendencies.

Anyone with information on Perez’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Sweetwater Police Department at (325)236-6686.