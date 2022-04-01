SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges.

Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify.

Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County.

Anyone who knows of Samia’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcemcent agency or the Sweetwater Police Department at (325)236-6686.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous.