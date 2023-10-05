Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 5. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Fredrick Montreal Calicutt – Arson
Michael Lee McAnn – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
Charlie Samuel Torres, Jr. – Aggravated Assault
Andrew Franklin Roberts – Aggravated Assault
Christopher Wayne Patterson – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Jacklyn Sue Pace – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jeffery Johnson – Possession of Methamphetamine
David Rodriguez – Theft
Tony Flores – Assault on a Peace Officer, Assault on a Security Officer
Camille Casandra Gaskins – Theft Enhanced
Esteban Cruz Romero – Burglary of Habitation
Brian Arthur Williamson, Jr. – Evading Arrest Enhanced
Bradley Jay Fowler, Sr. – Assault Family Violence
Xuan Tam Huynh – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine
Brian Arthur Williamson, Jr. – Theft Enhanced
Angelina Ann Pena – Theft
Ismael Valentine Ramirez – Manslaughter
Jesse Cerda Torres – Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest
Jordan Derek Heck – Possession of Child Pornography
John Wesley Booth – Possession of Methamphetamine
Anita Rodriguez – Theft
Steven Delano Thomason – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact
Leonard Slaton – Theft
Demond Lamont Wilson – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information
Pedro Alvarez, III – Theft
Esteban Romero – Aggravated Robbery
Caleb Fears – Murder, Tamper With Evidence, Tamper with Evidence, Abuse of a Corpse
Billy James Cassle – Driving While Intoxicated
James Pistole – Possession of Methamphetamine
Steven Ray Schobert – Possession of Methamphetamine