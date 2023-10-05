Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 5. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Fredrick Montreal Calicutt – Arson

Michael Lee McAnn – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Charlie Samuel Torres, Jr. – Aggravated Assault

Andrew Franklin Roberts – Aggravated Assault

Christopher Wayne Patterson – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Jacklyn Sue Pace – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jeffery Johnson – Possession of Methamphetamine

David Rodriguez – Theft

Tony Flores – Assault on a Peace Officer, Assault on a Security Officer

Camille Casandra Gaskins – Theft Enhanced

Esteban Cruz Romero – Burglary of Habitation

Brian Arthur Williamson, Jr. – Evading Arrest Enhanced

Bradley Jay Fowler, Sr. – Assault Family Violence

Xuan Tam Huynh – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine

Brian Arthur Williamson, Jr. – Theft Enhanced

Angelina Ann Pena – Theft

Ismael Valentine Ramirez – Manslaughter

Jesse Cerda Torres – Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest

Jordan Derek Heck – Possession of Child Pornography

John Wesley Booth – Possession of Methamphetamine

Anita Rodriguez – Theft

Steven Delano Thomason – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact

Leonard Slaton – Theft

Demond Lamont Wilson – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information

Pedro Alvarez, III – Theft

Esteban Romero – Aggravated Robbery

Caleb Fears – Murder, Tamper With Evidence, Tamper with Evidence, Abuse of a Corpse

Billy James Cassle – Driving While Intoxicated

James Pistole – Possession of Methamphetamine

Steven Ray Schobert – Possession of Methamphetamine