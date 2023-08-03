Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 15. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Teresa Hardin – Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
James Dunn – Burglary of Building
Davion Woodards – Harassment of Public Servant
Cody Creager – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jason Bernard Matthews – Possession of Methamphetamine
Brenda Maritza Orona – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Joel Andres Vincente Perez – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Prohibited Weapon
Isaac David Zemke – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Michael David Dittmar – Aggravated Assault
Jonathan Edward Gutierrez – Assault Family Violence
Elizabeth Marie Stephens – Theft Enhanced
Marcus Miramontes – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Newton William McDonald – Theft Enhanced
Shontell Gunter – Injury to Elderly
Alfonso Freire III – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Nicholas Isaiah Lopez – Burglary of Habitation
Akeahra Montgomery – Aggravated Assault
Amanda Jovon Aguero – Injury to Child
Sean Desrochers – Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief
Felica Bolding – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Francisco Alcala Aguilar – Burglary of Habitation, Theft
Heather Marie Patino – Possession of Methamphetamine
Joshua Anthony Martinez, Jr. – Tampering with Evidence
Steven Hudson – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Raymond Jerome Milton II – Aggravated Assault
David Garcia III – Aggravated Robbery
Jessie Gamez – Tampering with Evidence
Kaleb Lamont McCoy – Solicitation of Prostitution
Tony Kanthavong – Possession of Child Pornography
Bobby Garza – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact, Indecency with a Child by Exposure, Indecency with a Child by Exposure
Trevonte Marquis Williams – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty Registration
Jeffrey Engel – Online Solicitation of a Minor
Jose Gabriel Hernandez-Garcia – Sexual Assault of a Child
Jason Casarez – Attempted Burglary of a Habitation
Joshua Anthony Martinez, Jr. – Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault
Isidro Lezama – Burglary of Habitation
Jose Angel Morales – Murder
Cody Austin Tate – Theft, Theft Enhanced, Possession of Heroin
Jerry Ross – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin
Matthew Paul Revoir – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Lachrista Barnett – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child
Rickey Lane Reed, Jr – Driving While Intoxicated
Myron Neal Wilson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Victor Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine
Robert Anthony Rodriquez – Possession of Cocaine
William Earl Brooks – Possession of Fentanyl
Jeremiah Greene – Possession of Fentanyl
Dusten Bert Rawls – Possession of Methamphetamine
Antonio Torrez – Possession of Testosterone