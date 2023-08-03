Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, June 15. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Teresa Hardin – Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

James Dunn – Burglary of Building

Davion Woodards – Harassment of Public Servant

Cody Creager – Possession of Methamphetamine

Jason Bernard Matthews – Possession of Methamphetamine

Brenda Maritza Orona – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Joel Andres Vincente Perez – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Prohibited Weapon

Isaac David Zemke – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael David Dittmar – Aggravated Assault

Jonathan Edward Gutierrez – Assault Family Violence

Elizabeth Marie Stephens – Theft Enhanced

Marcus Miramontes – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Newton William McDonald – Theft Enhanced

Shontell Gunter – Injury to Elderly

Alfonso Freire III – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Nicholas Isaiah Lopez – Burglary of Habitation

Akeahra Montgomery – Aggravated Assault

Amanda Jovon Aguero – Injury to Child

Sean Desrochers – Aggravated Assault, Criminal Mischief

Felica Bolding – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Francisco Alcala Aguilar – Burglary of Habitation, Theft

Heather Marie Patino – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua Anthony Martinez, Jr. – Tampering with Evidence

Steven Hudson – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Raymond Jerome Milton II – Aggravated Assault

David Garcia III – Aggravated Robbery

Jessie Gamez – Tampering with Evidence

Kaleb Lamont McCoy – Solicitation of Prostitution

Tony Kanthavong – Possession of Child Pornography

Bobby Garza – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact, Indecency with a Child by Exposure, Indecency with a Child by Exposure

Trevonte Marquis Williams – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty Registration

Raymond Jermone Milton II – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty Registration

Jeffrey Engel – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Jose Gabriel Hernandez-Garcia – Sexual Assault of a Child

Jason Casarez – Attempted Burglary of a Habitation

Joshua Anthony Martinez, Jr. – Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault

Isidro Lezama – Burglary of Habitation

Jose Angel Morales – Murder

Cody Austin Tate – Theft, Theft Enhanced, Possession of Heroin

Jerry Ross – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin

Matthew Paul Revoir – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Lachrista Barnett – Driving While Intoxicated with a Child

Rickey Lane Reed, Jr – Driving While Intoxicated

Myron Neal Wilson – Possession of Methamphetamine

Victor Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Robert Anthony Rodriquez – Possession of Cocaine

William Earl Brooks – Possession of Fentanyl

Jeremiah Greene – Possession of Fentanyl

Dusten Bert Rawls – Possession of Methamphetamine

Antonio Torrez – Possession of Testosterone