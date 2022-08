Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 4. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Heather Lynn Wells – Possession of Methamphetamine



Crystal Crawford – Possession of Methamphetamine



Colten West – Assault Family Violence



Colten West – Aggravated Assault (Two Counts)



Donovan Michael Johnson – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Driving While Intoxicated with Child



Kameron Caton – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon



Averi Jones – Criminal Mischief



Silva Carrillo-Flores – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Cocaine



Nicholas Rivera – Injury to Child



Dylan Dale Mueller – Evading Arrest Enhanced



Mary Jackson – Assault Family Violence Anna Alivia Alvarado – Theft Enhanced



Christopher Kyle Woodward – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Colby Levi Deckman – Possession of Methamphetamine



Bryon Gutierrez – Possession of Methamphetamine



Desrae Baker – Secure Execution of Document by Deception



Shanna Lashay Snow – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



D’Artgnan Martin – Theft



Justin Clark – Burglary of Building





Nancy Denise Miller – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information



Raymond Pilson – Possession of Methamphetamine



Derek Carter – Possession of Methamphetamine



Ricky Salgado – Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Sexual Assault, Aggravated Sexual Assault



Russell Low – Invasive Visual Recording (two counts)



Kevin Parr – Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child



Enriquie Alvarez – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Indecency with a Child



Hosea Jones – Aggravated Sexual Assault



Debra Kay Rudder – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced



Chad Wright – Possession of Methamphetamine



Kaneesha Reese – Possession of Methamphetamine



Jesus Calzada Calzada – Possession of Cocaine



Sarah Gregory – Possession of Methamphetamine



Ozy Solis – Possession of Methamphetamine



Charles Dyess – Possession of Methamphetamine



Eric Ocheltree – Possession of Methamphetamine