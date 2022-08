Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Michael Roselle – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine



Joshua Gosson – Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card Information



Clemente Luna III – Evading Arrest Enhanced



Mark James Fernandez – Possession of Methamphetamine



Eric Rashurn Hunter – Unlawful Possession of Firearm



Matthew Shae Barnes – Evading Arrest Enhanced



Armando Diaz – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence



Jamio Brooks – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Christopher Lamont Fowler – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Casey Sutterfield – Criminal Mischief



Juan Andres Rodriguez – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Joseph Lee Dornbush III – Evading Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Tampering with Evidence



Angelica Trevino – Accident Involving Injury



Angel Carrillo – Assault Family Violence Enhanced



Ashley Edmonson – Theft, Credit Card Abuse



Katie Sue Rhyne – Fraudulent Securing Document Execution



Crystal Herrera – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine



Demery Isheild Griffin – Assault Family Violence Enhanced



Mark James Fernandez – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



Scott Timothy Munoz – Possession of Methamphetamine



Matthew Turner – Burglary of Building



Mark James Fernandez – Theft



Jeraldo Tervino – Theft Enhanced



Eric Rashurn Hunter – Theft Enhanced



Gregory Eugene Ferrell – Assault Family Violence Enhanced



Demery Griffin – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle



Clifford Tarno – Hinder Secured Creditors



Emily Allen – Sexual Assault of a Child (three counts)



Eleno Silva – Sexual Assault of a Child



Joseph Bertelson – Online Solicitation of a Minor



Arnulfo Fidel Valenzuela III – Assault Family Violence Enhanced



Slade King – Sexual Assault of a Child



Jesus Sanchez – Injury to Child



Marcela Ortiz – Injury to Child (two counts)



Jackie Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated with Child



Sylvia Cisneros – Possession of Cocaine



Alonzo Diaz – Possession of Marihuana



Anthony Torres – Possession of Fentanyl



Myron Britt – Possession of Cocaine



Santos Favian Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine