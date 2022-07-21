Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 21. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Shawn Rodriguez – Assault of Pregnant Person



Michael Ruiz – Aggravated Assault



Daniel Jesus Ramon – Burglary of a Habitation



David Fuson – Possession of Methamphetamine



Jonathan Lopez – Money Laundering



Armando Anthony Trevino, Jr. – Unlawful Possession of Firearm



Christopher Swearingen – Aggravated Assault (two counts)



Cody Honeycutt – Theft



Odayleon Daniel – Aggravated Robbery (three counts)



Ethan Ely – Aggravated Robbery (three counts)



Emilie Martinez – Assault Family Violence



Katoe Greer – Burglary of Building



Christopher Johnathan Alessio – Assault Family Violence



Ashley Cherie Villegas – Fraudulent Delivery of Prescription (two counts)



Jerrad Jesus Burkhead – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Enhanced (two counts)



Brian Crosby – Burglary of a Habitation (two counts), Aggravated Assault (two counts)



Rodney Allen Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



Gabriel Cantu – Stalking



Daymond Lamont Stewart – Aggravated Assault



Anthony Biddy – Solicitation to Commit Indecency with Child Sexual Contact



Buttch Janes – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine



Miguel Carrillo – Aggravated Assault (five counts on five different cases) *Cinco de Mayo stabbing



Michael Macias – Burglary of Building



Corey Alan Kowalzek – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced



Isiah Aguilar – Possession of Amphetamine



Clayton Cummings – Possession of Methamphetamine



Andrew Dale Gagnon – Possession of Methamphetamine



Dewayne Lunday – Possession of Methamphetamine



Brian Tenell Taylor, Sr. – Possession of Cocaine