Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 21. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Shawn Rodriguez – Assault of Pregnant Person
Michael Ruiz – Aggravated Assault
Daniel Jesus Ramon – Burglary of a Habitation
David Fuson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jonathan Lopez – Money Laundering
Armando Anthony Trevino, Jr. – Unlawful Possession of Firearm
Christopher Swearingen – Aggravated Assault (two counts)
Cody Honeycutt – Theft
Odayleon Daniel – Aggravated Robbery (three counts)
Ethan Ely – Aggravated Robbery (three counts)
Emilie Martinez – Assault Family Violence
Katoe Greer – Burglary of Building
Christopher Johnathan Alessio – Assault Family Violence
Ashley Cherie Villegas – Fraudulent Delivery of Prescription (two counts)
Jerrad Jesus Burkhead – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Enhanced (two counts)
Brian Crosby – Burglary of a Habitation (two counts), Aggravated Assault (two counts)
Rodney Allen Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Gabriel Cantu – Stalking
Daymond Lamont Stewart – Aggravated Assault
Anthony Biddy – Solicitation to Commit Indecency with Child Sexual Contact
Buttch Janes – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Miguel Carrillo – Aggravated Assault (five counts on five different cases) *Cinco de Mayo stabbing
Michael Macias – Burglary of Building
Corey Alan Kowalzek – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Isiah Aguilar – Possession of Amphetamine
Clayton Cummings – Possession of Methamphetamine
Andrew Dale Gagnon – Possession of Methamphetamine
Dewayne Lunday – Possession of Methamphetamine
Brian Tenell Taylor, Sr. – Possession of Cocaine