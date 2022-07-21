Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 21. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Shawn Rodriguez – Assault of Pregnant Person

Michael Ruiz – Aggravated Assault 

Daniel Jesus Ramon – Burglary of a Habitation 

David Fuson – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Jonathan Lopez – Money Laundering 

Armando Anthony Trevino, Jr. – Unlawful Possession of Firearm 

Christopher Swearingen – Aggravated Assault (two counts)

Cody Honeycutt – Theft 

Odayleon Daniel – Aggravated Robbery (three counts)

Ethan Ely – Aggravated Robbery (three counts)

Emilie Martinez – Assault Family Violence 

Katoe Greer – Burglary of Building 

Christopher Johnathan Alessio – Assault Family Violence 

Ashley Cherie Villegas – Fraudulent Delivery of Prescription (two counts)

Jerrad Jesus Burkhead – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Enhanced (two counts)

Brian Crosby – Burglary of a Habitation (two counts), Aggravated Assault (two counts) 

Rodney Allen Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine 

Gabriel Cantu – Stalking 

Daymond Lamont Stewart – Aggravated Assault 

Anthony Biddy – Solicitation to Commit Indecency with Child Sexual Contact 

Buttch Janes – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine 

Miguel Carrillo – Aggravated Assault (five counts on five different cases) *Cinco de Mayo stabbing 

Michael Macias – Burglary of Building 

Corey Alan Kowalzek – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced 

Isiah Aguilar – Possession of Amphetamine 

Clayton Cummings – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Andrew Dale Gagnon – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Dewayne Lunday – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Brian Tenell Taylor, Sr. – Possession of Cocaine 