Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 7. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Brandi Taylor – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Mack Wilson – Injury to Elderly 

David Earl Pinkney – Burglary of a Habitation 

Troy Turecheck – Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Priors)

Joshua Deleon – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Cameron Farmer – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Christopher Clark – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Oxycodone 

Rori Childers – Assault Family Violence 

Cory Michael Booker – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine (One Prior)

Howard Lee Casey Overby – Possession of Methamphetamine (two state jail priors)

Henry Florencio Tristan – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon 

Jack William Walker – Evading Arrest Enhanced 

Christopher Wiley – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle 

William Clark – Possession of Child Pornography 

D’andre Demar McBeth – Sexual Performance by Child 

Grady Murphy – Assault Family Violence 

Jimmy Moreno, Jr. – Burglary of Building (two priors) 

Stephanie Robles – Burglary of Building 

Nancy Denise Miller – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information 

Thomas Benavides – Forgery 

Wayne Morris Brown – Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Devontay Lamb – Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon 

Cornelius John Dorsey – Assault Family Violence, Continuous Assault Family Violence 

Christian Heifner – Aggravated Assault, Deadly Conduct, Deadly Conduct 

Jacob Santana – Theft of Firearm 

Ruben Lee Trevino, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of
Methamphetamine (Two Priors) 

Christopher Bryan Hicks – Robbery 

Zachary Waller – Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility 

Devontay Lamb – Robbery 

Ryan Glenn Wright – Assault Family Violence Enhanced (One Prior) 

Joshua Arispe – Evading Arrest, Burglary of a Building

Christian Jacob Lara – Driving While Intoxicated 