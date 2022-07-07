Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 7. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Brandi Taylor – Possession of Methamphetamine
Mack Wilson – Injury to Elderly
David Earl Pinkney – Burglary of a Habitation
Troy Turecheck – Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Priors)
Joshua Deleon – Possession of Methamphetamine
Cameron Farmer – Possession of Methamphetamine
Christopher Clark – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Oxycodone
Rori Childers – Assault Family Violence
Cory Michael Booker – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine (One Prior)
Howard Lee Casey Overby – Possession of Methamphetamine (two state jail priors)
Henry Florencio Tristan – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Jack William Walker – Evading Arrest Enhanced
Christopher Wiley – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
William Clark – Possession of Child Pornography
D’andre Demar McBeth – Sexual Performance by Child
Grady Murphy – Assault Family Violence
Jimmy Moreno, Jr. – Burglary of Building (two priors)
Stephanie Robles – Burglary of Building
Nancy Denise Miller – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information
Thomas Benavides – Forgery
Wayne Morris Brown – Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Devontay Lamb – Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Cornelius John Dorsey – Assault Family Violence, Continuous Assault Family Violence
Christian Heifner – Aggravated Assault, Deadly Conduct, Deadly Conduct
Jacob Santana – Theft of Firearm
Ruben Lee Trevino, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of
Methamphetamine (Two Priors)
Christopher Bryan Hicks – Robbery
Zachary Waller – Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility
Devontay Lamb – Robbery
Ryan Glenn Wright – Assault Family Violence Enhanced (One Prior)
Joshua Arispe – Evading Arrest, Burglary of a Building
Christian Jacob Lara – Driving While Intoxicated