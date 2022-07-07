Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 7. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Brandi Taylor – Possession of Methamphetamine



Mack Wilson – Injury to Elderly



David Earl Pinkney – Burglary of a Habitation



Troy Turecheck – Possession of Methamphetamine (Two Priors)



Joshua Deleon – Possession of Methamphetamine



Cameron Farmer – Possession of Methamphetamine



Christopher Clark – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Oxycodone



Rori Childers – Assault Family Violence



Cory Michael Booker – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine (One Prior)



Howard Lee Casey Overby – Possession of Methamphetamine (two state jail priors)



Henry Florencio Tristan – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Jack William Walker – Evading Arrest Enhanced



Christopher Wiley – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle



William Clark – Possession of Child Pornography



D’andre Demar McBeth – Sexual Performance by Child



Grady Murphy – Assault Family Violence



Jimmy Moreno, Jr. – Burglary of Building (two priors)



Stephanie Robles – Burglary of Building



Nancy Denise Miller – Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information



Thomas Benavides – Forgery



Wayne Morris Brown – Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Devontay Lamb – Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon



Cornelius John Dorsey – Assault Family Violence, Continuous Assault Family Violence



Christian Heifner – Aggravated Assault, Deadly Conduct, Deadly Conduct



Jacob Santana – Theft of Firearm



Ruben Lee Trevino, Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of

Methamphetamine (Two Priors)



Christopher Bryan Hicks – Robbery



Zachary Waller – Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility



Devontay Lamb – Robbery



Ryan Glenn Wright – Assault Family Violence Enhanced (One Prior)



Joshua Arispe – Evading Arrest, Burglary of a Building



Christian Jacob Lara – Driving While Intoxicated