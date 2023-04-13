Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, April 13. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Clinton Jacob Holmes – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
Eric Evan Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence
Christopher Allen Sheets – Possession of Methamphetamine
Delio Diez-Ortega – Evading Arrest
Ivonyai Cashuan Lamb – Aggravated Assault
Tristen Clay Hildebrand – Assault Family Violence
Zachery Eparza – Assault Family Violence
Adam Troy Don Hendry – Injury to a Child
Jaquan Kalif Porter – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Christopher Lee McNeal – Possession of Methamphetamine
Angel Orlando Lerma – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)
Creighton Wayne Crossan – Theft Enhanced
Deiontrae Issiah Eugene Wheat – Assault Family Violence
Brian Matthew Cole – Continuous Violence Against the Family
Emery Thomas Burcie – Burglary of Motor Vehicle Enhanced
Gary Dewayne Ely – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility
Crystal Denise Kay Miller – Theft Enhanced
Jennifer Kennedy – Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Information
Irma Valles – Injury to Child
David Nathaniel Moreno – Aggravated Assault
Bennett Lloyd Stone – Possession of Child Pornography
Raymond Salazar Aleman – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Maveric Hobbins – Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Kidnapping
Melvin Allen – Solicitation of Prostitution
Angel Orlando Lerma – Aggravated Assault
Mark Lee Hayden – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
David Sirance Covington, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Leonza James Hunter – Possession of Methamphetamine
Dedra Dionne Lowery – Possession of Cocaine
Jennifer Leeann Kennedy – Possession of Methamphetamine
Christian Rigo Morales – Possession of Methamphetamine