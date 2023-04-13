Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, April 13. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Clinton Jacob Holmes – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Eric Evan Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence

Christopher Allen Sheets – Possession of Methamphetamine

Delio Diez-Ortega – Evading Arrest

Ivonyai Cashuan Lamb – Aggravated Assault

Tristen Clay Hildebrand – Assault Family Violence

Zachery Eparza – Assault Family Violence

Adam Troy Don Hendry – Injury to a Child

Jaquan Kalif Porter – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Christopher Lee McNeal – Possession of Methamphetamine

Angel Orlando Lerma – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)

Creighton Wayne Crossan – Theft Enhanced

Deiontrae Issiah Eugene Wheat – Assault Family Violence

Brian Matthew Cole – Continuous Violence Against the Family

Emery Thomas Burcie – Burglary of Motor Vehicle Enhanced

Gary Dewayne Ely – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility

Crystal Denise Kay Miller – Theft Enhanced

Jennifer Kennedy – Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Information

Irma Valles – Injury to Child

David Nathaniel Moreno – Aggravated Assault

Bennett Lloyd Stone – Possession of Child Pornography

Raymond Salazar Aleman – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Maveric Hobbins – Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, Kidnapping

Melvin Allen – Solicitation of Prostitution

Angel Orlando Lerma – Aggravated Assault

Mark Lee Hayden – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

David Sirance Covington, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Leonza James Hunter – Possession of Methamphetamine

Dedra Dionne Lowery – Possession of Cocaine

Jennifer Leeann Kennedy – Possession of Methamphetamine

Christian Rigo Morales – Possession of Methamphetamine