Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 9. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Jose Castillo Jr. – Assault Family Violence
Dylan Michael Shubin – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card
William Joseph Marshall – Aggravated Assault
Corbin Ray Vass – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Luis Pulido – Evading Arrest
Meara Lanaae Pedroza – Evading Arrest
Brice Dewayne Jackson – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Kaylie Ybarra – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine
Christian Emmanuel Hernandez – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Roberto Antonio Pinder – Possession of Methamphetamine
Corbin Ray Vass – Aggravated Assault
Stuart Lee New – Theft Enhanced
Samantha Jo Delapaz – Possession of Methamphetamine
Donald Ray Daniels – Burglary of Habitation
Johnny Jermaine Kanzig – Possession of Methamphetamine
Brandon Chad Stinson – Criminal Mischief
Jadera Monnte Hannon – Forgery Financial Instrument, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Miguel Rafael Torres, Jr. – Evading Arrest Enhanced
Bobby Nettles Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine
Crain Andrew Langs – Theft
Juan Ortiz – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Juan Adrian Ortiz – Theft
Andrew Ray Miller – Exhibit Firearms on Campus
Tatum Stone – Invasive Visual Recording
Michael Leroy Chaney – Theft Enhanced
Robin Wayne Booher – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
April Anne Wooford – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine
Diego Hernandez – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marihuana, Evading Arrest Enhanced
Juan Adrian Ortiz – Trafficking Child, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child (2 counts)
Immanuel Dan Brown – Sexual Assault of a Child
Cristian Valentin Gomez – Sexual Assault of a Child, Solicitation of Prostitution
Rony Pineda-Zuniga – Sexual Assault of a Child, Solicitation of Prostitution
Derrick Bernard Harden, Jr. – Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child
Darlin Alexander Zuniga – Sexual Assault of a Child, Solicitation of Prostitution