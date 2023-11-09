Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 9. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Jose Castillo Jr. – Assault Family Violence

Dylan Michael Shubin – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card

William Joseph Marshall – Aggravated Assault

Corbin Ray Vass – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Luis Pulido – Evading Arrest

Meara Lanaae Pedroza – Evading Arrest

Brice Dewayne Jackson – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Kaylie Ybarra – Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine

Christian Emmanuel Hernandez – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Roberto Antonio Pinder – Possession of Methamphetamine

Corbin Ray Vass – Aggravated Assault

Stuart Lee New – Theft Enhanced

Samantha Jo Delapaz – Possession of Methamphetamine

Donald Ray Daniels – Burglary of Habitation

Johnny Jermaine Kanzig – Possession of Methamphetamine

Brandon Chad Stinson – Criminal Mischief

Jadera Monnte Hannon – Forgery Financial Instrument, Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

Miguel Rafael Torres, Jr. – Evading Arrest Enhanced

Bobby Nettles Jr. – Possession of Methamphetamine

Crain Andrew Langs – Theft

Juan Ortiz – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Juan Adrian Ortiz – Theft

Andrew Ray Miller – Exhibit Firearms on Campus

Tatum Stone – Invasive Visual Recording

Michael Leroy Chaney – Theft Enhanced

Corbin Ray Vass – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Robin Wayne Booher – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

April Anne Wooford – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine

Diego Hernandez – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marihuana, Evading Arrest Enhanced

Juan Adrian Ortiz – Trafficking Child, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child (2 counts)

Immanuel Dan Brown – Sexual Assault of a Child

Cristian Valentin Gomez – Sexual Assault of a Child, Solicitation of Prostitution

Rony Pineda-Zuniga – Sexual Assault of a Child, Solicitation of Prostitution

Derrick Bernard Harden, Jr. – Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child

Darlin Alexander Zuniga – Sexual Assault of a Child, Solicitation of Prostitution