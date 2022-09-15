Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Adrian Pena – Tampering with Physical Evidence
Christian Moses Campos – Evading Arrest Enhanced
Joseph Lee Dosson, Jr. – Theft, Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Steven Anthony Lemons – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Christopher Ray Owens – Assault Family Violence
Charie Chantel Graham – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Mitchell Ray Gollihar – Stalking
Luis Luna Miguel – Possession of Methamphetamine
Reginald Deandre Brown – Possession of Cocaine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
Jerrian Jordan – Assault Family Violence
Mark Tiffany – Aggravated Assault
Christian Moses Campos – Evading Arrest
Joseph Lee Dornbush III – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Adrian Manjarrez – Assault Family Violence
Kabura Yeremia – Assault Family Violence
Tamara Leigh Fowler – Theft Enhanced
Quinton WIlliams – Possession of Cocaine
Marselo Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correction Facility
Nova Dawn Nixon – Possession of Methamphetamine
Ivory Frost – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Elkeithryck Mason – Publish or Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material
Daniel Soliz – Possession of Methamphetamine
Christopher Ray Owens – Theft
Sir Thomas – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Pricilla Martinez – Forgery – Elderly
Jose Ybarra – Forgery
Douglas Hartley – Assault Family Violence, Assault of a Pregnant Person
Michael William Ahrens – Continuous Violence Against Family
Elkeithtryck Mason – Aggravated Assault
Michael Ray Seely – Sexual Assault of a Child (three counts)
Raymond Medina – Murder
Richard Collin Wood – Theft of Property
Michael Ryan Leal – Driving While Intoxicated
Sheila McGee – Possession of Methamphetamine
Gerald Scott Bivens – Possession of Methamphetamine
Raquane Wallace – Possession of Cocaine
Christopher Lamont Fowler – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Taryn Hagood – Possession of Cocaine
Reginald Brown – Possession of Cocaine