Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Adrian Pena – Tampering with Physical Evidence

Christian Moses Campos – Evading Arrest Enhanced

Joseph Lee Dosson, Jr. – Theft, Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Steven Anthony Lemons – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Christopher Ray Owens – Assault Family Violence

Charie Chantel Graham – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Mitchell Ray Gollihar – Stalking

Luis Luna Miguel – Possession of Methamphetamine

Reginald Deandre Brown – Possession of Cocaine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

Jerrian Jordan – Assault Family Violence

Mark Tiffany – Aggravated Assault

Christian Moses Campos – Evading Arrest

Joseph Lee Dornbush III – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Adrian Manjarrez – Assault Family Violence

Kabura Yeremia – Assault Family Violence

Tamara Leigh Fowler – Theft Enhanced

Quinton WIlliams – Possession of Cocaine

Marselo Garcia – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correction Facility

Nova Dawn Nixon – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ivory Frost – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Elkeithryck Mason – Publish or Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

Daniel Soliz – Possession of Methamphetamine

Christopher Ray Owens – Theft

Sir Thomas – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Pricilla Martinez – Forgery – Elderly

Jose Ybarra – Forgery

Douglas Hartley – Assault Family Violence, Assault of a Pregnant Person

Michael William Ahrens – Continuous Violence Against Family

Elkeithtryck Mason – Aggravated Assault

Michael Ray Seely – Sexual Assault of a Child (three counts)

Raymond Medina – Murder

Richard Collin Wood – Theft of Property

Michael Ryan Leal – Driving While Intoxicated

Sheila McGee – Possession of Methamphetamine

Gerald Scott Bivens – Possession of Methamphetamine

Raquane Wallace – Possession of Cocaine

Christopher Lamont Fowler – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Taryn Hagood – Possession of Cocaine

