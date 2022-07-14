Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 14. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Hunter Dakota Kennedy – Prohibited Substance in Community Correction Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine



Roberto Hernandez Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine



Mario Antonio Morales – Evading Arrest Enhanced



Ryan Andrew Peralta – Assault Family Violence Enhanced, Evading Arrest Enhanced



Daniel Sanchez – Aggravated Assault



Jeffrey Gammage – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility



Ryan Scott Cedillo – Burglary of Habitation



Angel Dehoyos – Evading Arrest



Robert Allen Swafford, III AKA Trey Swafford – Assault Family Violence Enhanced



Yohani Barampama – Injury to Child



Regenald Jermain Turner – Assault Family Violence



Marc Carrillo – Evading Arrest, Theft



Jaqueline Renee Gammage – Robbery



Renee Lynn Bean AKA Renee Lynn Mastin – Theft (Enhanced)



Jose Cora – Assault Family Violence



Deidrick Willis – Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility



Anthony Haverland – Illegal Dumping



David Osama Al-Shoufi – Assault Family Violence



Randy Carrisalez – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle



Willie Tutt – Evading Arrest



Jordan Word – Burglary of Habitation



Willie Tutt – Aggravated Assault



Jamie Raynell Parcher – Possession of Methamphetamine



Joshua Brian Rudder – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced



Roberto Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine



Jessica Olvera – Possession of Methamphetamine



Jessica Olvera – Possession of Heroin



Robert Aguirre – Possession of Heroin



Jahkari Aaron – Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine



Jon Bloise – Possession of Methamphetamine



West Callari – Possession of Tethydrocannabinol



Jeremy Castillo – Possession of Methamphetamine



Nathan Roberts – Possession of Methamphetamine