Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 14. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Hunter Dakota Kennedy – Prohibited Substance in Community Correction Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine 

Roberto Hernandez Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Mario Antonio Morales – Evading Arrest Enhanced 

Ryan Andrew Peralta – Assault Family Violence Enhanced, Evading Arrest Enhanced 

Daniel Sanchez – Aggravated Assault 

Jeffrey Gammage – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility 

Ryan Scott Cedillo – Burglary of Habitation 

Angel Dehoyos – Evading Arrest

Robert Allen Swafford, III AKA Trey Swafford – Assault Family Violence Enhanced 

Yohani Barampama – Injury to Child 

Regenald Jermain Turner – Assault Family Violence 

Marc Carrillo – Evading Arrest, Theft 

Jaqueline Renee Gammage – Robbery 

Renee Lynn Bean AKA Renee Lynn Mastin – Theft (Enhanced) 

Jose Cora – Assault Family Violence 

Deidrick Willis – Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility 

Anthony Haverland – Illegal Dumping

David Osama Al-Shoufi – Assault Family Violence 

Randy Carrisalez – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle 

Willie Tutt – Evading Arrest 

Jordan Word – Burglary of Habitation 

Willie Tutt – Aggravated Assault 

Jamie Raynell Parcher – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Joshua Brian Rudder – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced 

Roberto Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Jessica Olvera – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Jessica Olvera – Possession of Heroin 

Robert Aguirre – Possession of Heroin 

Jahkari Aaron – Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine 

Jon Bloise – Possession of Methamphetamine 

West Callari – Possession of Tethydrocannabinol 

Jeremy Castillo – Possession of Methamphetamine 

Nathan Roberts – Possession of Methamphetamine 