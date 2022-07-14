Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, July 14. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Hunter Dakota Kennedy – Prohibited Substance in Community Correction Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine
Roberto Hernandez Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine
Mario Antonio Morales – Evading Arrest Enhanced
Ryan Andrew Peralta – Assault Family Violence Enhanced, Evading Arrest Enhanced
Daniel Sanchez – Aggravated Assault
Jeffrey Gammage – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility
Ryan Scott Cedillo – Burglary of Habitation
Angel Dehoyos – Evading Arrest
Robert Allen Swafford, III AKA Trey Swafford – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Yohani Barampama – Injury to Child
Regenald Jermain Turner – Assault Family Violence
Marc Carrillo – Evading Arrest, Theft
Jaqueline Renee Gammage – Robbery
Renee Lynn Bean AKA Renee Lynn Mastin – Theft (Enhanced)
Jose Cora – Assault Family Violence
Deidrick Willis – Unauthorized Absence from a Community Correction Facility
Anthony Haverland – Illegal Dumping
David Osama Al-Shoufi – Assault Family Violence
Randy Carrisalez – Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Willie Tutt – Evading Arrest
Jordan Word – Burglary of Habitation
Willie Tutt – Aggravated Assault
Jamie Raynell Parcher – Possession of Methamphetamine
Joshua Brian Rudder – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Roberto Cano – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jessica Olvera – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jessica Olvera – Possession of Heroin
Robert Aguirre – Possession of Heroin
Jahkari Aaron – Possession of 3,4 Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine
Jon Bloise – Possession of Methamphetamine
West Callari – Possession of Tethydrocannabinol
Jeremy Castillo – Possession of Methamphetamine
Nathan Roberts – Possession of Methamphetamine