Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Barry Bailey – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Henri Ann McGill – Possession of Methamphetamine

Stacy Mims – Burglary of Building

Edy Marie Farley – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Sasha Paulina Galvan – Injury to a Child

Martin Cano – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Joshua Kenneth Correll – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Tricia Williams – Theft Enhanced

Joseph Dyer – Retaliation

Adriana Marie Ortiz – Theft Enhanced

Joseph Carnes – Assault Family Violence

Deborah Ann Mack – Tampering with Government Record, Health Care Fraud

Roy Jackson – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility

Joshua Antonio Stewart – Possession of Methamphetamine

Eugene Moreno Zapata – Aggravated Assault

Kenneth Dwayne Tittle – Theft (Elderly)

David Lewellen – Forgery

Roderick Levell Jones – Invasive Visual Recording

Mackenzie Utley – Credit Card Abuse

Manuel Aleman – Assault Family Violence, Continuous Assault Family Violence

Jennifer Addington – Robbery

Agustin Belez Lopez – Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Khristian Flores – Aggravated Robbery , Robbery

Isai Villarreal – Indecency with Child by Sexual Contact

Pedro Rinconcillo-Soto – Driving While Intoxicated with Child

Bruce Anthony Gordon Cutshaw – Possession of Methamphetamine

Demetrious Emmett Payne – Possession of Fentanyl

Cecilia Louisa Evins – Possession of Methamphetamine

Joshua Michael Free – Possession of Methamphetamine

Adrianne Renae Spence – Possession of Methamphetamine

Charles Schaefer – Possession of Cocaine

Gatlin Hackman – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Jeremiah Lee Dorsett – Possession of Methamphetamine