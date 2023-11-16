Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 16. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Barry Bailey – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Henri Ann McGill – Possession of Methamphetamine
Stacy Mims – Burglary of Building
Edy Marie Farley – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Sasha Paulina Galvan – Injury to a Child
Martin Cano – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Joshua Kenneth Correll – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Tricia Williams – Theft Enhanced
Joseph Dyer – Retaliation
Adriana Marie Ortiz – Theft Enhanced
Joseph Carnes – Assault Family Violence
Deborah Ann Mack – Tampering with Government Record, Health Care Fraud
Roy Jackson – Unauthorized Absence from Community Correction Facility
Joshua Antonio Stewart – Possession of Methamphetamine
Eugene Moreno Zapata – Aggravated Assault
Kenneth Dwayne Tittle – Theft (Elderly)
David Lewellen – Forgery
Roderick Levell Jones – Invasive Visual Recording
Mackenzie Utley – Credit Card Abuse
Manuel Aleman – Assault Family Violence, Continuous Assault Family Violence
Jennifer Addington – Robbery
Agustin Belez Lopez – Robbery, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Khristian Flores – Aggravated Robbery , Robbery
Isai Villarreal – Indecency with Child by Sexual Contact
Pedro Rinconcillo-Soto – Driving While Intoxicated with Child
Bruce Anthony Gordon Cutshaw – Possession of Methamphetamine
Demetrious Emmett Payne – Possession of Fentanyl
Cecilia Louisa Evins – Possession of Methamphetamine
Joshua Michael Free – Possession of Methamphetamine
Adrianne Renae Spence – Possession of Methamphetamine
Charles Schaefer – Possession of Cocaine
Gatlin Hackman – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Jeremiah Lee Dorsett – Possession of Methamphetamine