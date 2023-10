Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 19. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Wesley Frye – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

John Sanchez – Evading Arrest

Amanda Sparks – Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence

Richard Fuqua – Theft

Avel Garcia – Assault Family Violence

Charles Searle – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Charlotte Ann Coley – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty

Patrick Paul Scanlan – Burglary of a Building

David Cardenas – Burglary of a Building

Brandon Alberto Villalobos – Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Marihuana

Eric Xavier Ramirez – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, Possession of Psilocybin

Tony April Quiroz – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Benjamin Wayne Bewley – Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Tyrell White – Evading Arrest

Christa Rendon – Theft

Oscar Piccus-Maio – Burglary of a Building

Lee Roy Barfield – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Marty Stringer – Criminal Mischief

Yair Ferral-Martinez – Assault on a Peace Officer

Joshua Dewayne Sparks – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine

Kenneth Evans – Sexual Coercion

Sherry Lynn Browning – Theft of Copper

Christopher Cerda – Theft of Firearm

David Rodriquez – Theft, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Kathy Ann Cervantes – Theft, Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

Richard Fuqua – Hinder Secured Creditor

Thomas Lee Dobbs – Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography

Charlie Morris – Theft Enhanced

Chris Wayne Boatright Jr. – Burglary of Habitation

Yair Ferral Martinez – Robbery

Elkeithtryck Robert Mason, Jr. – Aggravated Kidnapping

Richard Warren Powers – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Jared Scott Melander – Possession of Methamphetamine

Susan Langworthy – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine

Eve Marie Ortega – Possession of Methamphetamine

Anthony Aguilar – Possession of Methamphetamine

Leif Skyler Daughtery – Possession of Cocaine

James Farmer – Possession of Methamphetamine