Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell

Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine

Grady Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine

Carlos Guzman Bernal – Aggravated Assault

Diego Hernandez – Repeated Violation of Protective Order

Isaiah Araujo AKA Isaiah Renee Araujo – Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest Enhanced

Rachel Jones – Possession of Methamphetamine

James Moncibaiz – Indecency with a Child

Malachi Aaron Garcia – Assault Family Violence

Augustine Jesus Villalovas – Burglary of Building

Zachary Greenberg – Evading Arrest

Jimmie Kay Pace – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin

Kasey Allen Rogers – Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Damian Johnson – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Jeffrey Ernest Wood – Possession of Methamphetamine

Edwin Charles Smith – Theft Enhanced

Donnell Dunk McDavid – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Nicholas Skaats – Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Alvino Juan Plasencio – Evading Arrest, Theft, Criminal Mischief

Joshua James Keith – Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Jimmie Kay Pace – Burglary of Habitation, Theft of Firearm

Casey Felts – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Wayne Jackson – Evading Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Harassment of a Pbublic Servant

Joshua Clayton Bean – Assault Family Violence Enhanced

Brandon King – Burglary of Building

Simon Dominguez Secundino – Aggravated Assault, Intoxicated Assault, Evading Arrest

Gavino Silva – Intoxication Assault

Jennifer Kaye Butman – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced

Janna Rogers – Possession of Methamphetamine

John Wayne Rougier – Possession of Methamphetamine

Bradley Barrett Bishop – Possession of Fentanyl

Michael St. Paul Becker – Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine

Wanda Sparks – Possession of Methamphetamine

Richard Torrez – Possession of Methamphetamine