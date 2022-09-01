Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, September 1. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Ryan Baucum – Assault Family Violence
Jeffery Lane Yates – Assault Family Violence
Shayla Schwartz – Endanger a Child
Remigio Delarosa III – Aggravated Assault
Willie Dell Morris, Jr. – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)
Roberto Ramirez Quinones – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
Cheyenne Hansen – Aggravated Assault
James Eric Parrott – Possession of Methamphetamine
Karl Andrew Hampton – Possession of Methamphetamine
Adrianne Spencer – Possession of Methamphetamine
Christopher McKnight – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Vanyah Jackson – Theft of Firearm
Carolyn Cruchette Whitney – Theft Enhanced
Shelly Gradiska – Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer
Joseph Ozuna Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine
Antione Calhoun – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of
Hydrocodone with Intent to Deliver, Evading Arrest Enhanced
Isaac Escobedo – Assault of a Peace Officer, Evading Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine
Joshua Arispe – Theft
Armando Martinez – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Noah Leverett – Theft
Matthew Kelly – Robbery
James Morales – Burglary of Buidling
Joadam Bravo – Burglary of Building
Joel Anthony Flores – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Ethan Martin – Deadly Conduct
George Richard Burt, AKA George Richard Burt III – Exploitation of the Elderly
Jordan Outlaw – Forgery Elderly
Tanequa Jackson – Fraudulent Use of Debit Card
Dustin Cummings – Sexual Assault of a Child
Julion Xavias Arrendondo – Murder
Desarai Rose Hay – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Larry Johnson – Possession of Cocaine
Amanda Bryant AKA Amanda Virginia Bryant – Possession of Methamphetamine
Tanequa Jackson – Possession of Methamphetamine
Jennifer Marks – Possession of Methamphetamine
Carrie Murphy – Possession of Methamphetamine
Daniel Draper – Possession of Cocaine
Dustin Keith Martin – Evading Arrest Enhanced