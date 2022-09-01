Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, September 1. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Ryan Baucum – Assault Family Violence



Jeffery Lane Yates – Assault Family Violence



Shayla Schwartz – Endanger a Child



Remigio Delarosa III – Aggravated Assault



Willie Dell Morris, Jr. – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)



Roberto Ramirez Quinones – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child



Cheyenne Hansen – Aggravated Assault



James Eric Parrott – Possession of Methamphetamine



Karl Andrew Hampton – Possession of Methamphetamine



Adrianne Spencer – Possession of Methamphetamine



Christopher McKnight – Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine



Vanyah Jackson – Theft of Firearm



Carolyn Cruchette Whitney – Theft Enhanced



Shelly Gradiska – Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer



Joseph Ozuna Gonzales – Possession of Methamphetamine



Antione Calhoun – Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of

Hydrocodone with Intent to Deliver, Evading Arrest Enhanced



Isaac Escobedo – Assault of a Peace Officer, Evading Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine



Joshua Arispe – Theft



Armando Martinez – Assault Family Violence Enhanced



Noah Leverett – Theft



Matthew Kelly – Robbery



James Morales – Burglary of Buidling



Joadam Bravo – Burglary of Building



Joel Anthony Flores – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine



Ethan Martin – Deadly Conduct



George Richard Burt, AKA George Richard Burt III – Exploitation of the Elderly



Jordan Outlaw – Forgery Elderly



Tanequa Jackson – Fraudulent Use of Debit Card



Dustin Cummings – Sexual Assault of a Child



Julion Xavias Arrendondo – Murder



Desarai Rose Hay – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced



Larry Johnson – Possession of Cocaine



Amanda Bryant AKA Amanda Virginia Bryant – Possession of Methamphetamine



Tanequa Jackson – Possession of Methamphetamine



Jennifer Marks – Possession of Methamphetamine



Carrie Murphy – Possession of Methamphetamine



Daniel Draper – Possession of Cocaine



Dustin Keith Martin – Evading Arrest Enhanced