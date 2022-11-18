Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.
Auston Hopkins – Evading Arrest
Jesus Vacio – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Sterlin Heath Wright – Aggravated Assault, Assault Family Violence
Mario Valerio – Possession of Methamphetamine
Roy Martinez, III – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)
Luis Miguel Luna – Possession of Methamphetamine
Antonia Castaneda – Possession of Methamphetamine
Grant Welker – Possession of Methamphetamine
Drucilla Joann Fields – Evading Arrest
Johnny Curtis – Assault Family Violence
David Hilley – Assault Family Violence
Robert Earl Wilson – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)
Tijana Shabree – Assault Family Violence (Enhanced)
Trevon Hayes – Taking Weapon From an Office
Aleailjah Mack – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Dustin Dakota Bryan – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Aquinn Deshad Douglas – Driving While Intoxicated (Enhanced)
Manuel Salazar Martinez – Evading Arrest (Enhanced)
Arturo Dominguez – Assault Family Violence
Joshua James Keith – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
Marisa McElrath – Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information
Barry Wayne McDowell – Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Kristofer Zane Greenwood – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest
Daniel Scott Soliz – Burglary of Habitation
Eve Marie Ortega – Burglary of Habitation
Edgar Ivan Palma Del Razo – Soliciting Prostitution
Jose Luis Guerrero-Morales – Soliciting Prostitution
Crispen Guzman – Burglary of Building
Michael Cody – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Sean Kyle Freeman – Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous, Indecency with a Child Exposes
Ramiro Santos, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated (Enhanced)
Samuel Troy Crawford – Driving While Intoxicated (Enhanced)
Michael Wayne Marchant – Possession of Morphine
Nathan Gabriel Latimer – Possession of Methamphetamine
Darrell Bennett – Possession of Methamphetamine
Dashawn Arnold – Possession of Methamphetamine
Kristin Beck – Possession of Methamphetamine
Joseph Villari – Possession of Cocaine